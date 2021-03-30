Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PHIA. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.17 ($59.02).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

