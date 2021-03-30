UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.97 ($7.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.41 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.04 and its 200-day moving average is €5.47.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

