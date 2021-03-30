Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.23 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

