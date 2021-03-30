Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €48.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.46 ($54.66).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €45.87 ($53.96) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €32.53 ($38.26) and a 12-month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

