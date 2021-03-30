adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €283.28 ($333.27).

FRA ADS opened at €264.10 ($310.71) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €281.55.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

