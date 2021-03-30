B. Riley Weighs in on Curis, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Curis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRIS. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,481,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Curis by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,954,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.