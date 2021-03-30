KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 115,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.