Guess’ (GES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Guess’ to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Earnings History for Guess` (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.