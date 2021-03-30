Guess’ (GES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Guess’ to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

