XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is set to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XSPA opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

