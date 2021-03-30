Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Remark to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

