IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut IQE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IQE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of IQE stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 3.10. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

