Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Buy.

HCHDF stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

