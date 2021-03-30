Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EONGY. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

