Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

