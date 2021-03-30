Head-To-Head Analysis: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Diversey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 3.32% 12.41% 2.51% Diversey N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carriage Services and Diversey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diversey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Diversey.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carriage Services and Diversey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $274.11 million 2.30 $14.53 million $1.20 29.25 Diversey N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Diversey.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Diversey on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. It also provides a range of engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. In addition, the company offers chemical products; engineering and equipment solutions; training; and knowledge-based services, as well as water treatment services to brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Northampton, United Kingdom.

