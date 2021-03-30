Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96% Commerce Bancshares 23.67% 10.49% 1.15%

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.27 $22.42 million $1.31 13.10 Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 6.19 $421.23 million $3.41 22.47

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Commerce Bancshares 2 3 0 0 1.60

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $57.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.63%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

