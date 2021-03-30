Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synlogic, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

