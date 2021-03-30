AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 30th (OTCMKTS:IMPXU)

AEA-Bridges Impact’s (OTCMKTS:IMPXU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. AEA-Bridges Impact had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPXU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13.

