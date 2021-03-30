PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 1,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

