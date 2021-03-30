Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 53.7% in March

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

