WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 7348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

