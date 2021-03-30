Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Honeywell International traded as high as $219.37 and last traded at $219.04, with a volume of 19001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.53.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

