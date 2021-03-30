Avanti Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:AVANU)

Avanti Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AVANU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 31st. Avanti Acquisition had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVANU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23.

About Avanti Acquisition

There is no company description available for Avanti Acquisition Corp.

