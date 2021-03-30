Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Quiet Period Will End on March 30th

Kismet Acquisition Two’s (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Kismet Acquisition Two had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.34.

There is no company description available for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.

