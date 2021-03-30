Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the February 28th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,062 shares of company stock worth $2,146,751. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

