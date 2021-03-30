AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 766,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified commercialization platform for protected technologies. The firm’s activities include the acquisition and development of patents through internal or external research and development. Its patent portfolio consists of patents in the fields of wireless communications, satellite, solar and radio frequency, as well as 2 U.S.

