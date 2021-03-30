SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SRAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.60 on Monday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

