Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$695.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66.
About Knight Therapeutics
