Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$695.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

