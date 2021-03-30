TD Securities Boosts Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$6.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia stock opened at C$5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

