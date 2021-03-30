TD Securities Boosts Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$6.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aimia stock opened at C$5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19.
Aimia Company Profile
