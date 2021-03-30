Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Stephen Grant Sells 20,000 Shares

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £123,000 ($160,700.29).

Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total value of £63,300 ($82,701.86).

Shares of TND stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Tuesday. Tandem Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The stock has a market cap of £31.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 493.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

