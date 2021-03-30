AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ASGLY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGC has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

