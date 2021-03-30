James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Buys £26,795 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,795 ($35,007.84).

CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Tuesday. James Cropper PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,127 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.15 million and a PE ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

