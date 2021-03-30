Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$2.75 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$2.78.

TVE opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

