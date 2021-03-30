CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $136.45.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

