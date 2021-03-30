Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IDEX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $669.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.53.
Ideanomics Company Profile
