NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

Shares of NG opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.93. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a current ratio of 55.97.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

