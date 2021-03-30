Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.91 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $266.88 or 0.00462403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $138.17 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 542,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,744 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

