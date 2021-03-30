Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $8.24 or 0.00014272 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $53.85 million and $22.90 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.00904512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00360077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,537,926 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.