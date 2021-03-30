Numeraire (NMR) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $238.89 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $48.74 or 0.00084443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00618741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,692 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,607 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

