Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €197.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €197.91 ($232.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAE shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SAE traded up €9.40 ($11.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €179.00 ($210.59). The company had a trading volume of 74,708 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €47.65 ($56.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -153.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

