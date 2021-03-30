Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €197.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €197.91 ($232.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAE shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SAE traded up €9.40 ($11.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €179.00 ($210.59). The company had a trading volume of 74,708 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €47.65 ($56.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -153.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

