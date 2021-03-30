Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

