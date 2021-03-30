Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

