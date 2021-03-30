Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.