West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 1.6%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.88 and last traded at $65.21. 189,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,096% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

