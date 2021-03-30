MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of MAGOY stock remained flat at $$6.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. MAN has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Get MAN alerts:

About MAN

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.