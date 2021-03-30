Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MYMX traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.11. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About Mymetics
Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.