Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYMX traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.11. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines.

