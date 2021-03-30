Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TMSNY traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.59. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

