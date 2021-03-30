Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TMSNY traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.59. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Analyst Recommendations for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.