DeepOnion Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $200.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,450,792 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

