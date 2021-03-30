PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,655.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $16,655.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,533.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.44 or 0.03131115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00334236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.86 or 0.00905318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00410997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.77 or 0.00361123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00259831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021707 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,970,994 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.