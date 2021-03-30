Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MURGY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,396. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.98. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

